Marshall Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

Jones said the investigation is ongoing and the decision to close was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

MARSHALL, Michigan — Marshall Public Schools are closed Thursday while the district and local authorities investigate threats made by a student.

Superintendent Becky Jones shared the news in a letter to MPS community members early Thursday morning.

“Yesterday evening, several students, staff, and parents were made aware of threats being made by a student via social media and reported it to building and district administrators,” the letter reads. “District leadership worked with local authorities to begin a formal threat assessment.”

MPS will be closed today, Thursday, March 17th. No staff report. All Marshall and Albion buildings closed. Click link for information: bit.ly/march17mps Posted by Marshall Public Schools on Thursday, March 17, 2022

With the safety of students and staff in mind, the district is closing all buildings in Marshall and Albion Thursday, with all buildings in lockdown until further notice.

“We are thankful to the students, staff, and parents who followed the district’s plan to report the threat to administration,” Jones said. “MPS is fortunate to have a strong relationship with local authorities that allows for swift action in these situations.”

Jones ended her letter by saying the district is hopeful that school can resume safely on Friday.

