Mary Free Bed clinic makes golf accessible for people of all abilities

WYOMING, Mich. — An adaptive golf clinic gave a dozen people of varying abilities the opportunity to play golf at the Pines Golf Course in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon. Some participants were fitted with equipment that allowed them to play.

Hosted by the Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Program, the clinic helped players with both physical and cognitive disabilities hit the golf course. Volunteers and staff from Mary Free Bed worked with participants both to fit them with equipment and help them play. One of the pieces of equipment allowed wheelchair users to stand upright to swing their club.

Those who suffered from injuries, illnesses or developed a vision impairment were also included in the clinic.

Mary Free Bed is holding several adaptive sports clinics later this summer, including waterskiing and ziplining. For more information on the program and upcoming events, click here.

