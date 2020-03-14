In an effort to prevent the spread of influenza and COVID-19, Mary Free Bed has announced new policies regarding visitors.

They will be following the CDC guidelines that limit the number of visitors in the facilities.

Here are the guidelines:

No visitors for Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Program at Hospital’s 5th floor.

for Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Program at Hospital’s 5th floor. Adult Inpatients are allowed one visitor who will assist in care after hospitalization.

Children and patients using ventilators may have two visitors who will assist in care after hospitalization.

Outpatient appointments, call ahead if you have:

A fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Recently traveled outside of the United States.

Been in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mary Free Bed would also like to remind residents that it does not have urgent care, so if you are experiencing symptoms you should contact your primary care physician.

