GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This winter break, Mary Free Bed hosted a Wheelchair Winter Sports Day for children with disabilities.

Friday's event provided an opportunity for kids to get out of the house and play sports. The one-day event was for kids ages 8 to 13.

The participants could play basketball, softball, tennis and dodgeball.

The Sports Coordinator for Mary Free Bed's wheelchair and adaptive sports program, Jeovani Pentoja said the event is an opportunity for the kids to play, have fun and enjoy themselves.

He said they want to keep offering this event during school breaks throughout the year.

Mary Free Bed's wheelchair and adaptive sports program hosts various wheelchair sports tournaments throughout the year.

