Mary Free Bed works to make biking accessible with 'Bikes for the Rest of Us'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mary Free Bed hosted their annual event "Bikes for the Rest of Us" Saturday morning to make biking more accessible. This event gives those with disabilities the opportunity to try different styles of adapted bikes to find the best one for them.

Over 70 participants were paired with therapists in order to find a bike that best suited their needs.

With the event 20 years in the running, donations from the Mary Free Bed Guild provide funding to participants to offset the cost of the bike, and free helmets were supplied courtesy of the Kiwanis Clubs of Urbandale/Battle Creek and Grand Rapids.

Participants who grow out of their bikes are able to donate them to other families at the next year's event.

