Maryland Avenue near I-196 overpass closed due to crash

Police say there are injuries in the crash, but the extent is unknown at this time. Drivers should find an alternate route.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Maryland Avenue near the I-196 overpass in Grand Rapids is closed in both directions due to a crash.

Police say two vehicles were involved. Injuries have been reported in the accident, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the road will likely be closed for about two more hours. Drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.