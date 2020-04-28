GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Marywoood Health Center, a 49-bed skilled nursing facility announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors permanently.

For nearly seven years, the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids have owned and operated the facility.

The center provides clinical care and rehabilitation therapy to people recovering from illness or injury, stroke, or surgery.

"This has been an extremely challenging time for Marywood Health Center. It was built and staffed for 49 residents but now the center is caring for a very small number of individuals. This decline in residents cared for, plus low reimbursement rates and reduced hospital referrals make ongoing operations unsustainable," Sister Sandra Delgado, Prioress for the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids said. "We are deeply saddened by this, but the growing financial difficulties mean that we simply cannot continue to accept and care for patients.”

Delgado emphasized that although Marywood Health Center is no longer accepting new admissions, it will ensure an orderly, safe discharge of all remaining residents to their homes or, if needed, to another health care facility.

