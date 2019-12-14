A 40-year-old Mason County man died in a Saturday morning crash on US-31 north of Freeman Road in Soil Township.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at 4:26 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows that a southbound vehicle on US-31 crossed the centerline, hitting the victim's northbound vehicle head-on.

A Muskegon County man was driving the southbound vehicle, and he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The Mason County man in the northbound vehicle died at the scene from his injuries.

Alcohol appears to have been a factor, the sheriff's office said. The crash is still being investigated.

