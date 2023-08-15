Mass casualty training to be held at Windmill Island in Holland on Wednesday

Emergency officials say not to be alarmed by the large amount of lights and sirens on the island.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLLAND, Mich — Mass casualty preparedness is becoming more and more important across the nation.

West Michigan first responders preparing for to provide adequate response in the event of a tragedy.

Emergency management officials have organized a mass casualty training session on Windmill Island in Holland Wednesday evening.

"We have over 100 people that are participating, "said Ottawa County Emergency Manager Lou Hunt.

Local firefighters, ambulance workers and many others will be on hand for the four hour training session.

Hunt tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE these training sessions are conducted a few times throughout the year. Crews also pick different parts of the county or region to help expand their knowledge of the area with the resources they have.

"So, there's going to be a lot of people that will be there benefiting from this training," Hunt continued.

It's scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.