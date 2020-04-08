Recruitment company putting on mass hiring event for National Interview Day

Aug. 6 is National Interview Day and a mass hiring event is planned in Grand Rapids. Businesses are hiring for over 325 positions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — August 6 is National Interview Day and in honor that and as more businesses continue to reopen, a mass hiring event for more than 325 positions is happening in Grand Rapids.

Express Employment Professionals is putting on the third annual interviewing event. The Grand Rapids Express office partnered with more than 80 local employers to fill the positions.

All open positions are for long-term permanent jobs at local companies. Those who are looking for a new job just need to sign up for a phone interview and Express will call them at their selected time slot.

Everyone who registers will have a chance to speak with a recruiter,. who are hiring for positions on all shifts for Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, Administrative, and Professional positions.

“Hiring is ramping up across the country and here locally, and we are doing everything we can to help rebuild the workforce,” said Janis Petrini, Grand Rapids Express owner. “We are excited to safely interview interested job seekers this National Interview Day in what has become the employment event of the year.”

Interested job seekers can see available job openings and register for a phone interview here.

RELATED VIDEO: