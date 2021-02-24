MCC Board of Trustees accepts $1.17 million purchase offer for Lakeshore Fitness Center

The college closed the fitness center on Muskegon Lake last year after racking up more than $2.5 million in operational losses.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The Muskegon Community College Board of Trustees voted unanimously at its Feb. 22 online Board Retreat to accept a $1.17 million purchase offer for the Lakeshore Fitness Center.

The offer was made by Chris A. McGuigan on behalf of a non-profit Michigan corporation that has not been named. McGuigan first announced the offer at a regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 17.

“The Board of Trustees of Muskegon Community College knows who the non-profit corporation is. We feel this is a win-win for Muskegon Community College, the community, and the present members of the Lakeshore Fitness Center,” said MCC Trustee Roy Portenga.

“The purchaser’s name will be made public and it’s not like it’s six weeks down the road. It’s in the very, very near future.”

The building was once the Muskegon YMCA.

