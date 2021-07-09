MCC closed Wednesday due to power outages, wind damage

Many are still without power in the area including 80,000 Consumer's Energy customers, the AP reported.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College locations are closed Wednesday, Sept. 8 due to a power outage and wind damage on the main campus, school officials said Tuesday night.

The announcement comes after severe storms hit West Michigan, causing damage. The National Weather Service said Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport had wind gusts up to 69 mph.

Many are still without power in the area including 80,000 Consumer's Energy customers, the AP reported.

The community college says students and staff may have trouble accessing MyMCC Blackboard, email and other schoolwide systems until power is restored.

School officials hope to reopen Thursday, pending power restoration.

