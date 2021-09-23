MCC vaccine clinic increases incentive to $100

In Muskegon County, about 89,000 people have received at least their first shot, which is about 60% of the population.

The first 15 people vaccinated at Muskegon Community College’s vaccine clinic Thursday got gift cards worth $100. MCC has hosted a number of similar events with gift cards and prizes, but decided to increase the incentive.

For one MCC student, the choice to get vaccinated was spurred by wanting to keep people safe.

"It is time to because I'm going back to school in person and I want to make sure that I'm keeping myself safe and keeping people around me safe,” said Brendan Harris, an MCC student.

"We had hundreds come through initially back in March, but it is kind of slowing down now but there's still individuals here today so there is still a need for it and we are going to make it available," said MCC Provost John Selmon.

