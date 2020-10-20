McDonald’s, Muskegon Community College partner to aid students in paying for college

The partnership will allow some students to earn up to $3,000 per year for college tuition through the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity education program.

MUSKEGON, Mich — McDonald’s restaurants and Muskegon Community College (MCC) are partnering to make college more affordable and accessible to students.

The partnership, which was announced Tuesday, will allow some students to earn up to $3,000 per year for college tuition assistance through the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity education program. To be eligible, restaurant employees must work a minimum of 15 hours a week for 90 days. Not only will those eligible receive the financial aid, but they will also have access to free education and career advising services.

“MCC is thrilled to partner with McDonald’s to help provide educational opportunities to the many talented employees pursuing upward mobility in their careers,” said Dr. Dale K. Nesbary, president of Muskegon Community College. “We welcome and embrace initiatives that allow students who need to work, the ability to do so while achieving their academic goals at the same time.”

2020 is the fifth year of the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program. To date, the restaurant chain has allocated over $100 million in tuition assistance, according to a news release announcing the partnership. In Michigan, McDonald’s has awarded more than $715,000 in tuition assistance and has supported 370 restaurant employees.

“At McDonald’s, we know our people are the key to our success,” said Lori Schulz, a Muskegon-area McDonald’s owner/operator. “We are so proud to be able to offer the kind of assistance Archways to Opportunity provides for our employees and to partner with Muskegon Community College to help expand access to the great programs they offer students.”

More information about the partnership can be found here.

