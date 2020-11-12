MDHHS announces 4 priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three of four weeks, according to the MDHHS.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination administration Friday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended approval for the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, which could be ready for distribution as early as next week. However, questions have swirled around who will get the vaccine first.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will help all our communities eliminate the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Because initial allocations of vaccine will be limited, we must prioritize how the vaccine will be distributed across the state and will use the guidance and principles outlined by the CDC and national experts. We want every adult to be planning now for how they will get their vaccine once it becomes available to them.”

Michigan health officials have set a goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 18 years or older by the end of 2021. The MDHHS is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in creating priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine administration.

The groups are as follows:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

The MDHHS said these phases will likely overlap; vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins.

The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three of four weeks, according to the MDHHS. There will be no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine, but healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.

