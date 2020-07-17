MDHHS announces ban on dangerous restraints after teen's death at Kalamazoo youth home

The reform comes after a 16-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest two days after being restrained at a youth facility in Kalamazoo.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced several child welfare changes after 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks died of cardiac arrest two days after being restrained at a youth facility in Kalamazoo.

The facility, Lakeside Academy, has since had its license suspended, but the department announced on Thursday that more changes are coming.

Emergency rules set by the health department prohibit state-licensed child-caring institutions from using dangerous restraints that involve placing children face-down while they are being restrained, and any other restraint that restricts breathing.

Families and the state must be be given timely notification when a restraint is used.

Three people have now been arraigned for their alleged roles in the homicide of Fredericks. Zachary Solis turned himself in and was arraigned on June 30 in Kalamazoo County District Court. Heather McLogan and Michael Mosley turned themselves in and were arraigned on July 1, according to the prosecutor's office.

All three people worked at Lakeside Academy, the youth home where Fredericks lived. Fredericks lived at Lakeside Academy for two years as a ward of the state. He died in the hospital 30 hours after the restraint after suffering cardiac arrest.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.