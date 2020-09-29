$4.3 million grant given to MDHHS to address suicide deaths in Michigan men

Two thirds of the suicide deaths in Michigan are adult men.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been given $4.35 million in funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCD) to address suicide in adult males, the department announced Tuesday.

According to the CDC, more than 6,700 Michiganders died from suicide from 2014 through 2018, and two thirds of the suicide deaths in Michigan are adult men.

“This year has been especially challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there are a number of stressors facing Michigan adults,” said Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This grant will help us provide critical mental health supports to men, and prevent suicide and the devastating impact suicide has on entire families and communities.”

The new funds will benefit the Preventing Suicide in Michigan Men (PRiSSM) program, which over the next five years will work to reduce the number of deaths and attempts among men aged 25 or older by at least 10%.

Below is a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention supported by CDC’s funding, as provided by the MDHHS:

Strong leadership that convenes multi-sectoral partnerships.

Prioritization of data to identify vulnerable populations and to better characterize risk and protective factors impacting suicide.

Leveraging existing suicide prevention programs.

Selecting multiple and complementary strategies with the best available evidence to fill gaps.

Effective communication of progress and outcomes.

Rigorous evaluation with built-in quality improvement and sustainability.

“Suicide is caused by multiple factors and prevention must go beyond individual behavior change,” said Dr. Deb Houry, director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. “Support and coordination are needed from every sector of society that can directly promote resilience and reduce risk factors such as isolation, stress, substance use, and relationship, financial and job issues.”

