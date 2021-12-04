MDHHS: One person dies by suicide every six hours in Michigan

Provisional 2020 data for Michigan shows 1,282 suicide deaths. That number is expected to increase as more suicide reports are finalized.

LANSING, Mich — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), one person dies every six hours by suicide in the state. That’s why the department is releasing a report that makes recommendations on how to reduce the suicide rate.

The Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission Initial Report is from a group appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March 2020.

“In Michigan, anyone who needs help should be able to get it,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This task force will do critical work to collect data, expand resources, and implement best practices so we can save lives. We must work together to reduce suicide rates in Michigan and make sure that everyone knows that it’s OK to not be OK and help is always here.”

The recommendations address the commission priorities of:

Minimizing risk for suicidal behavior by promoting safe environments, resiliency and connectedness.

Increasing and expanding access to care to support Michiganders who are at-risk.

Improving suicide prevention training and education.

Implementing best practices in suicide prevention for health care systems.

Enhancing suicide-specific data collection and systems.

“Suicide is preventable, and Michigan’s current suicide rates are unacceptable,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health. “However, through our plans and intentional actions, we can provide the help and resources necessary to save lives. Together, we can make Michigan a model state for suicide prevention, and a place where everyone gets the help they need, when they need it.”

The commission has been charged to work with state departments, nonprofit organizations and universities to research the causes and possible underlying factors of suicide in the state.

Provisional 2020 data for Michigan shows 1,282 suicide deaths. That number is expected to increase as more suicide reports are finalized. In 2019 there were 1,471 suicides in Michigan. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Michigan.

In 2017 more than four times as many people died by suicide in Michigan than by alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.

Anyone who needs help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-273-TALK. Press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. Anyone under age 21 can ask to talk to a peer at Teen Link, 1-866-833-6546.

