MDHHS reports first case of hantavirus in the state

LANSING, Mich — The first human case of Sin Nombre hantavirus has been detected in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The case was found in an adult female on the state’s east side in Washtenaw County. The MDHHS is investigating the case, along with the Washtenaw County Health Department. They say the individual was likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that showed signs of active rodent infestation.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is caused by certain strains of hantavirus. The syndrome is serious and has a 40% fatality rate.

“HPS is caused by some strains of hantavirus and is a rare but severe and sometimes fatal respiratory disease that can occur one to five weeks after a person has exposure to fresh urine, droppings or saliva from infected rodents,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

“Anyone who comes into contact with rodents that carry hantavirus is at risk for HPS and healthcare providers with a suspect case of hantavirus should contact their local health department to report the case and discuss options for confirmatory testing.”

According to the health department, most cases occur in the spring and summer months. The greatest risk for hantavirus infection is associated with opening or cleaning closed-up buildings with rodent infestations without proper protection.

Symptoms of HPS can include fever, chills, body aches, headache and gastro-intestinal signs like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

“We can prevent and reduce the risk of hantavirus infection by taking precautions and being alert to the possibility of it,” says Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department.

“Use rubber, latex, vinyl or nitrile gloves when cleaning areas with rodent infestations, ventilate areas for at least 30 minutes before working, and make sure to wet areas thoroughly with a disinfectant or chlorine solution before cleaning.”

