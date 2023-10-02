M-37 expansion project continues progression in Caledonia with estimated 2025 start date

An estimated 25,000 cars pass through Caledonia daily. The project would widen the two-lane road to four-lanes from 76th St. to 92nd St. in Caledonia.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those who live in Caledonia, or even pass through it, it's no secret that M-37 can be a time consuming road to travel in the morning and afternoon hours.

Caledonia resident Claudia Wrogg just found out that the Michigan Department of Transportation is planning on widening the heavily used road.

"We've been waiting so long," said Wrogg. "It's very exciting, we're very happy about it."

North of Caledonia towards M-6, M-37 is four lanes and goes down to two lanes at 76th Street, bottlenecking traffic into town.

"You almost allocate a half-an-hour you know just to sit in traffic there," said Wrogg.

The expansion project would widen M-37 for over two-and-a-half mile to four lanes just north of 76th, all the way to 92nd street near the Chase Bank. With an estimated start date around 2025.

John Richard from MDOT estimates on average, around 24,000 to 25,000 cars pass through Caledonia daily.

"It's been one of the fastest growing areas in the entire state," said Richard. "Usually it's been Ottawa County that has been growing so fast, but it's this little pocket in Caledonia that's been growing like crazy."

Currently, the estimated $40 million project is in its Environmental Assessment phase.

"Anytime you add roadway capacity, you have to see how it's going to affect the surrounding area, especially environmentally," said Richard.

With the hopes of getting cars through Caledonia sooner, especially with more developments in the growing community, people like Wrogg say the project couldn't come sooner.

"I Really feel like it's way overdue," said Wrogg.

There was a public meeting and progress update about the expansion in Caledonia last week. Richard says there isn't another one scheduled right now, but there will be more public discussion in the future.

