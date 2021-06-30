MDOT lifting some traffic restrictions ahead of 4th of July weekend

AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.5 million Michigan residents are expected to travel during the holiday weekend.

Ahead of a busy 4th of July weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), is removing some lane restrictions for holiday travelers.

MDOT says they'll lift nearly 63% of its road and bridge projects statewide beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, and lasting until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6. That means about 107 of the 171 current projects will be on hold.

While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

"With almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted, we expect a tremendous amount of folks to be traveling this Fourth of July holiday weekend," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "With more work than ever happening on state roads thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. While you're depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let's work together to make sure everyone returns home safely each and every night."

Below is a list of West Michigan construction projects that will remain in place.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has a traffic shift between Ionia and Maryland avenues with one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes open. Plymouth Avenue is closed at I-196; the westbound I-196 off ramp to Fuller Avenue is closed.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has the eastbound bridge over the Grand River closed.

I-196, Allegan County, will have one lane open in each direction with southbound traffic shifted over to the northbound side between Holland and Saugatuck. The southbound I-196 on and off ramps at Blue Star Highway (Exit 41) are closed.

I-196, Allegan County, has one lane open in each direction over Pier Cove Creek, just south of M-89.

M-37, Kent and Barry counties, will have one lane open at Duncan Creek with a temporary traffic signal. Cherry Valley Road and Stimson Road are both closed at M-37.

M-37, Newaygo County, will have a traffic shift with one southbound lane open between the Muskegon River and Quarterline Street. Northbound M-37 is detoured between Quarterline and Water streets.

M-57 (14 Mile Road), Kent County, will have a traffic shift with one lane open in each direction between Farland Avenue and Ramsdell Drive.

M-104, Ottawa County, will have a traffic shift and one lane open in each direction between Kreuger Street and 148th Avenue.

US-31 BR (Pere Marquette Highway), Mason County, is closed and detoured just south of US-10.

US-131, Allegan County, will have one southbound lane open at M-179; the M-179 ramp to southbound US-131 will be closed.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

