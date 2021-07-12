MDOT: Motorists should be cautious of Adopt-A-Highway cleanup volunteers

When working, volunteers wear high-visibility, yellow-green safety vests. Vests and trash bags are provided free of charge to volunteers.

MICHIGAN, USA — The second Adopt-A-Highway cleanup of 2021 is coming up this weekend in West Michigan. As volunteers hit street sides, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is asking drivers to be extra cautious.

According to MDOT, volunteers will be roadside from Calumet to Kalamazoo picking up litter from July 17 – 25. Every year, Adopt-A-Highway volunteers collect more than 60,000 bags of trash. When working, volunteers wear high-visibility, yellow-green safety vests. Vests and trash bags are provided free of charge to participants.

Volunteers include members of civic groups, businesses and families. Crew members have to be at least 12 years old and each group must include at least three people. Groups are asked to adopt a section of highway for at least two years. Adopt-A-Highway signs bearing group names are posted along the stretches of adopted highway.

More information can be found here. The final cleanup of the year is scheduled to begin Sept. 25.

