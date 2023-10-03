Meals on Wheels hosting 21st annual 'March for Meals' celebration

March for Meals celebrates the work Meals on Wheels does across the country, and gives people opportunities to volunteer and learn more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year in March, Meals on Wheels celebrates the work they do and the people they serve throughout the country.

The "March for Meals" celebration started to commemorate the the addition of a national nutrition program for seniors in the Older Americans Act back in 1972. This helped Meals for Wheels grow into what it is today.

During March, over 5,000 organizations participate across the country to recognize the work being done and advocate for change to better support seniors.

In West Michigan, the March for Meals celebration includes opportunities for volunteering, donating and learning more about the impact of Meals on Wheels in the community.

Nicole Rodammer, Director of Development for Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan, said there are a variety of events planned to celebrate.

"We have state legislators coming in to do ride-alongs with a lot of our volunteers to learn more about the impact of what we're doing with our home delivered meals, we have opportunities for volunteers," she said.

Rodammer said the March for Meals events also aim to bring awareness about older adults who need nutrition and safety checks.

The month-long celebration will wrap up with the second annual March for Meals community walk and 5K. It is being held Sunday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Millennium Park. The event is also dog-friendly.

"It's a really great opportunity for the community to come together, all ages and abilities," said Rodammer.

If you're unable to participate, you can help support Meals on Wheels by donating to their senior pantry or volunteering to learn more.

If you'd like to register for the community walk or donate, click here.

