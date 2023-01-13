Meals on Wheels Western Michigan seeking microwave donations

They say smaller sizes are generally better, as they deliver to a lot of apartments.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Like the name suggests, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan delivers food to seniors who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. But they also deliver the means to cook the meals as well, but right now, they're running low on supplies.

"We deliver two different types of meals," says Tammy Mick, Director of Programs and Services. "One is a cold, fresh meal, that's good for seven days, and the other is frozen."

Either of those meals can be cooked in an oven, but that can be a challenge for some people.

"A lot of times, their families and loved ones, or themselves, don't feel comfortable cooking on the stove," says Mick. "So they need a microwave to do so."

So alongside some of the food, Meals on Wheels will also deliver microwaves to people who don't have one.

"We actually have a couple of people on a waiting list right now that are in need of them," says Mick.

Right now, however, that isn't possible. The organization has no microwaves to give.

"We have always relied on donations, our funding doesn't go towards the purchase of microwaves," says Mick.

And it's more than just the appliance. If people can't heat up the delivered meals, the whole service becomes hindered.

"It could potentially prohibit them from being able to get meals if they can't prepare them," says Mick.

So if you have a gently used microwave or are able to purchase one, Meals on Wheels is accepting donations. They say smaller sizes are generally better, as they deliver to a lot of apartments.

"We always want to give the client what they want, which is typically a nice warm meal," says Mick.

