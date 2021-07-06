Meals on Wheels Western Michigan to expand program in Kent, Allegan counties

According to Meals on Wheels America, 1 in 6 seniors in the US struggle with hunger.

After receiving $259,370 in COVID-19 relief funding, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (MOWWM) will be expanding their program throughout Kent and Allegan counties to increase the number of seniors they serve.

“Many of our clients live alone and can’t go grocery shopping or prepare meals. This service ensures that no senior is hungry. It also helps older adults stay in their homes and remain independent,” said Lisa Wideman, president and CEO.

According to Meals on Wheels America, 1 in 6 seniors in the US struggle with hunger. In Kent and Allegan counties, roughly 7,000 seniors live in poverty.

Along with keeping seniors fed, Wideman says meal deliveries also provide additional support for recipients.

“For many seniors, this is their main meal of the day and for some, it’s their only meal. But it’s more than just a meal. Our drivers bring a smile and a safety check with each delivery. There is a special bond and friendship that develops between our drivers and clients which is just as important as the meal,” said Wideman.

Food provided by MOWWM is handmade and nutritionally balanced. Meals include an entrée, two vegetables, a grain, fruit and milk. Nearly 30 meals are available for seniors to choose from. MOWWM also offers additional options for those who have difficulty chewing, swallowing or cutting their food.

To be eligible, seniors must be residents of Kent or Allegan counties and be 60 or older. Recipients do not have to be low-income to be eligible. While a donation of $3 per meal is recommended, it is not required to pay. Eligible seniors can receive up to two meals per day.

For more information on the program, to view menu options or to sign up, click here.

