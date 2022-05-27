Veterans advocacy group remembers the meaning of Memorial Day

The purpose of the federal holiday is to remember and honor our U.S. military personnel who died in service to this country.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Many of us are looking forward to the three-day weekend thanks to Memorial Day.

It's also important to recognize "why" we celebrate this holiday. The purpose of the federal holiday is to remember and honor our U.S. military personnel who died in service to this country.

Rolling Thunder is a group that has been honoring Memorial Day every year for more than three decades. The Michigan chapter is hosting two events this weekend.

The first is a candlelight vigil bike night at Sandy's Harley Davidson in Fremont. That's on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be an honors chair and flag retirement with veterans from the VA home in Grand Rapids in attendance.

Sunday is the nationwide "Ride for Freedom." Kickstands go up starting at 8 a.m. at the Hot Rod Harley Davidson in Muskegon.

They are traveling to the Belding War Memorial and to the state capital.

The advocacy group’s mission is to raise awareness about issues for prisoners of war and missing in action service members.

"I think if we could just get everybody to understand that it isn't just a celebration, it isn't just a day off. It literally is, we should step back, think about our families who have lost their soldiers and their loved ones," said Marvin Dunbar, Chaplin for Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter 1. "And thank God that we've had those people step up, and you know they've made that ultimate sacrifice because it would be a very different world if we didn't have that."

You don’t have to be a member of Rolling Thunder to attend either event. Everyone is welcome.

The group says another way you can honor our veterans is to say hello, thank them for their service and even visit a VA home and spend some time with them.

To learn more about the events click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.