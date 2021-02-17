Mecosta-area man assaults deputies, breaks officer's bone while resisting arrest

When deputies arrived on scene, police say Hatchew assaulted them, refused orders and resisted arrest.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 55-year-old man has been arrested and arraigned after assaulting deputies, police say.

James Hatchew, of Rodney, was arraigned Monday in the 77th District Court on Felonious Assault of a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.

Police say the charges stem from an incident at Hatchew’s home on Friday, when Hatchew refused to return snowmobiles to their legal owner. When deputies arrived, police say Hatchew assaulted them, refused orders and resisted arrest.

According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, one deputy was treated for a broken bone following the incident and is unable to work due to the injury.

Currently, Hatchew is in custody on a $20,000 surety bond.

