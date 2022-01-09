1 killed, 1 injured after driver loses control on icy road, strikes police vehicle

The passenger of the vehicle was killed, and the driver injured. The police officer was uninjured in this crash.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and another was injured Saturday night after icy roads made a driver lose control in Mecosta County.

Police say the crash happened just before midnight on northbound US-131, where a police officer was responding to a single-vehicle accident along the road. Another vehicle was traveling on US-131 when the driver lost control, clipped the police vehicle and struck a tow truck that was working on the previous crash.

The passenger, a 55-year-old Illinois man, was killed. The driver, a 49-year-old Illinois woman, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the police officer and tow truck driver were uninjured. Police say the officer's vehicle sustained minor damage in the accident.

This crash remains under investigation.

