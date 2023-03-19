Do you know her? Mecosta Co. Sheriff Department searching for wanted woman

If you know who she is, or have any information, call the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they're looking for.

Authorities say she is wanted for being involved in an incident Saturday night in Green Township, but did not say what the exact incident was.

If you know who she is or have any information, call the MCSD and ask for Sgt. Darcy Mann at 231-592-0150.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

