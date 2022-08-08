Missing boy, 3, sought in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for people to be on the lookout for a 3-year-old boy who disappeared Monday night.

Officials say the boy was last seen at the College Park mobile home park on Catherine Street, north of Baldwin Street. That was around 7 p.m.

The boy is blonde and has a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt, and no shoes. His aunt says his name is Tobias and sent us a photo of the boy and another child. Tobias is the one in the foreground.