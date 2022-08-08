x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing boy, 3, sought in Big Rapids

Mecosta County Emergency Management alerted the public late Monday night.
Credit: Facebook/Breanna Ward

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for people to be on the lookout for a 3-year-old boy who disappeared Monday night.

Officials say the boy was last seen at the College Park mobile home park on Catherine Street, north of Baldwin Street. That was around 7 p.m.

The boy is blonde and has a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt, and no shoes. His aunt says his name is Tobias and sent us a photo of the boy and another child. Tobias is the one in the foreground.

If you have any information, call 911.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

GRPD officer recalls helping gunshot victims

Before You Leave, Check This Out