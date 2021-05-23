Mecosta County flood advisory extended

The advisory has been extended until Monday morning to allow high water to recede.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The flood advisory in Mecosta County has been extended until Monday morning to allow remaining water on roads to recede.

Several roads in Reed City are closed, including portions of Chestnut Road, due to water over the road, police said on Sunday.

While there is potential for additional rain overnight, it is not predicted to be as heavy as the estimated 2-3 inches of rain already received, according to the National Weather Service.

