Mecosta Co. horse farm opposes battery plant, plans 'freedom rally' in response

Gotion Inc. could be breaking ground on the battery plant in as early as July. The project could bring in over 2,300 jobs to the area over the next 8 to 10 years.

GREEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lori Brock owns Majestic Friesians, a horse farm in Green Charter Township.

"We have about 40 Friesian horses are Friesians two of our stallions, we're actually in the movie, Albion the Enchanted Stallion."

She's been raising Friesian horses for the past 25 years and has lived on her farm for the past 10, also raising her two daughters there as well.

"This is my dream farm," said Brock. "And it's my heart and soul."

However, Brock said right across the street from her could be the new Gotion battery plant that could bring around 2,300 workers over the next 8 to 10 years.

It's something she claims would not be beneficial to her farm.

"We can't continue to be here with the trout stream and everything else," said Brock. "If we have this company that has lithium and other toxic chemicals coming in. We can't risk the animals getting hurt by it or our families."

While Brock has her environmental concerns, Gotion's VP of North American Operations, Chuck Thelen, recently said during an informational session of the project that the company takes environmental safety seriously.

"The environmental codes are very important to us," said Thelen. "I'm probably about an 18 year member of Pheasants Forever. I've done an awful lot of projects to improve the habitat. I'm not going to go through all that trouble in my life just to wreck it."

Brock adds that they'll hold a "freedom rally" in protest of the project on her farm April 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 21750 19 Mile Road, Big Rapids MI.

The public is invited to attend.

