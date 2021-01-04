Medical detox program coming to Grand Rapids

The new service is a result of an increase in substance abuse throughout Michigan, as well an increase in requests for treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A medical detox program is being added to a range of services from Hope Network.

The program begins April 1 and is designated for people who need to manage physical withdrawal symptoms. According to a release, the new service is a result of an increase in substance abuse throughout Michigan, as well an increase in requests for treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hope Network provided the following statistics that indicate the need for this program:

In 2019, 7.7% of U.S. adults reported a substance use disorder in the past year.

In 2020, 13% of U.S. adults reported either starting or increasing substance use since COVID-19 started.

Specific to West Michigan, the number of fatal overdoses in spring 2020 doubled from the same period in 2019.

In 2020, local large health care systems reported a 20% increase in daily inquiries regarding substance abuse treatment.

“The current shortage of medical detox facilities means patients are often put on a waiting list, which delays treatment, prolongs suffering and leaves people at risk for overdose or suicide,” said Hope Network President and CEO Phil Weaver. “This new option aligns with the services already offered by our Center For Recovery to help people get the treatment they need.”

The medical detox program allows the patient to receive medical and social support while medical professionals watch for potentially dangerous symptoms that can arise from stopping substance abuse. This level of care is often used when people are stopping the use of opioids, alcohol or sedatives.

The new program is available at a residential location in Northeast Grand Rapids.

“Hope Network’s wide range of services allows us to assess each person’s needs and provide treatment that fits their particular situation,” said Weaver. “This new option, combined with our resources in behavioral health services, workforce development and transportation allow us to support patients during their journey, during recovery and beyond.”

