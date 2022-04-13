Kent Co. Chief Medical Examiner releases statement regarding Patrick Lyoya autopsy

After receiving several questions from the community, Dr. Stephen D. Cohle has released a statement regarding Patrick Lyoya's autopsy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County's Chief Medical Examiner has released a statement following several concerned community members reaching out with questions regarding Patrick Lyoya's autopsy.

26-year-old Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4 near Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE.

In the statement, Dr. Stephen D. Cohle lays out policy and procedures of his office in regards to the autopsy, as well as the family's opportunity to view his body.

"Several concerned community members have recently raised questions regarding the autopsy of Mr. Patrick Lyoya and the family’s opportunity to view his body. I wanted to take this opportunity to clarify the policy and procedures of my office.

My office is mandated by State Statue to determine the cause or manner of death, to answer additional questions about the death and often to collect evidence. This procedure provides crucial evidence to criminal justice agencies and the public. Deaths that come under the jurisdiction of my office include, but are not limited to, sudden and unexpected deaths, accidental deaths, and violent deaths.

On April 4, 2022, I completed the autopsy of Mr. Lyoya. A Michigan State Police Officer was present during the exam, which is standard operating policy. A death certificate with the cause and manner of death was prepared, but toxicology and tissue test results are pending with our contracted laboratory. The turnaround time for these results is up to 60 days; however, we requested these results be expedited.

The full autopsy report will be completed as soon as the toxicology and tissue test results are received, but the report will not be publicly available until the Michigan State Police concludes its investigation. This is the standard operating procedure to ensure the integrity of the investigative process.

Family viewing of bodies is not permitted at our facility as we are not equipped to provide the privacy family members need in these circumstances. This does not mean the family loses the ability to view Mr. Lyoya; rather, the viewing is postponed until his body can be transferred to a funeral home. We notified Mr. Lyoya’s family on April 5, 2022, that his body was available to be released to the funeral home of their choosing.

Additionally, the family of Mr. Lyoya may seek out an independent autopsy. On April 5, 2022, I offered to provide the family with a list of agencies that can provide private autopsy services. My office will fully cooperate with any board-certified forensic pathologist conducting an independent autopsy, if the family notifies us that they would like us to release Mr. Lyoya’s body to one of these agencies.

My office understands that the families we work with are grieving. We strive to ensure every family is treated with dignity and respect and is supported with compassion and honest information to help them make appropriate arrangements. I have personally spoken with Mr. Lyoya’s father (via interpreter), and my office stands ready to assist him with the release of his son's body when the family has reached a decision on the arrangements."

Several other city leaders have released statements ahead of the release of multiple videos showing the shooting death of Lyoya.

