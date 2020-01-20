GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — People in Grand Haven will be able to share their thoughts on medical marijuana ordinances in the city.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, the city council is expected to host a public hearing Monday on two ordinances.

One will focus on establishing five new land uses related to medical marijuana establishments. The other will lay the groundwork for permit rules for those who decide to open up shop in the city.

RELATED: Health officials urge against using THC vaping products after 3rd death reported in Michigan

The meeting is set to start at 7:30 at Grand Haven City Hall.

Other stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Man shot to death in Wyoming

Construction firm dives into cannabis industry

How to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in West Michigan

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.