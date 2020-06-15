Meijer campaign ends COVID-19 food donation program

In total, almost 3,000 people across 13 counties benefited from the care packages.

Congressional candidate Peter Meijer is shifting back to campaigning after running Operation FRED for the past 12 weeks.

Meijer, who is running for Michigan’s 3rd District, started the emergency food relief program in March during the start of the pandemic. The program delivered care packages to people who couldn’t go to the grocery store.

In total, almost 3,000 people across 13 counties benefited from the care packages. Meijer said he wanted to bridge the gap between the initial response to COVID-19 and how the community would respond in the long-term. His campaign says they are ending the program after restrictions in Michigan have relaxed and requests for help have decreased.

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district is currently represented by Rep. Justin Amash (L-Cascade Township). In the August primary, Meijer is running against State. Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, former candidate Joe Farrington, former Sand Lake Village President Tom Norton and attorney Emily Rafi to be the Republican candidate.

Hillary Scholten, an immigration attorney and former advisor to the Department of Justice, is the sole Democrat in the primary race.

