Michigan Boys & Girls Clubs to receive part of $1.2 million donation from Meijer

The donation will benefit 24 Boys & Girls Clubs in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

MICHIGAN, USA — Meijer announced on Friday that they are donating $1.2 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across Michigan and the Midwest.

The donation will be divided among 24 different clubs in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

“As a family-owned business, serving families, and especially children, in our communities is always important to us,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Boys & Girls Clubs offer safe places for children and teens to grow into the future leaders our communities will need, and we’re pleased to support them through this donation.”

The money from the donation will be used to fund development programs focused on health, academics and leadership for Boys & Girls Club members.

“We know that each of our communities are different and that each of the Clubs understand the wants and needs of their members best,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. “We look forward to seeing how they find unique ways to use this gift to help their members learn, lead and grow.”

Ten Michigan chapters of the Boys & Girls Club will receive a portion of the donation, with three of those chapters being located in West Michigan. All of the Michigan Boys & Girls Club chapters receiving a portion of the donation are listed below.

Boys & Girls Club of Alpena, Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth in Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland, Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Kalamazoo, Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Oakland and Macomb County, Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of The Muskegon Lakeshore in Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan: Dick & Sandy Dauch Club

Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan: Matilda R. Wilson Club

Meijer said that this donation is part of the retailer’s 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million. The donations focused on supporting the areas of hunger relief, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and local giving.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.