Meijer donates $300K to support minority-owned business development council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Tuesday that they donated $300,000 to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) as part of their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The NMSDC advances certified minority-owned businesses by offering education and development programs, networking opportunities and increased visibility and connections to help them grow.

“Our Supplier Diversity efforts go beyond our current vendor relationships – we want to create a pipeline of opportunity and empowerment that will bolster the success of diverse entrepreneurs across the Midwest for years to come,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “That’s why we value the important work the NMSDC is doing to strengthen minority-owned businesses in our communities and look forward to partnering on our shared goals.”

The NMSDC connects minority-owned businesses to their corporate partners to become part of their supply chain.

The donation comes at an important time because minority-owned businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, the NMSDC said in a statement. They also note that during times of economic recession, minority communities are impacted most deeply.

“Supporting minority-owned businesses is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers, now more than ever,” said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Diversity and Indirect Procurement at Meijer. “It’s exciting to know that the businesses we’re helping through this donation could grow to become our vendor partners.”

The donation is to be divided evenly between six NMSDC affiliate councils that support minority-owned businesses in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The affiliate council of the NMSDC that will receive Michigan's portion of the donation is the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council.

