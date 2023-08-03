Meijer donation paves way for expansion of sports complex in Rockford

The fundraising total is now at $5.8 million, or 53 percent of their $11 million goal.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Thursday the West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) announced at a private donor event that Meijer's donation of $1 million toward the Meijer Sports Complex's "A Winning Streak for West Michigan" expansion campaign helped to spark additional donations.

The fundraising total is now at $5.8 million, or 53% of their $11 million goal. The WMSC also said that based on the current funding they could begin some elements of the project before the end of the year.

"We're honored to help the Meijer Sports Complex continue providing a safe place for young people of all abilities to play, now and into the future," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes.

The WMSC's $11 million campaign began in October of 2022 with a plan to improve and expand its flagship Meijer Sports Complex that opened in 2014. The complex hosts eight baseball and softball fields, a championship baseball field and Nate Hurwitz Miracle League Field. The complex has attracted 148 travel events, 7,500 teams and 243,750 visitors since its opening.

"We are so grateful to Meijer for this generous lead gift, which made it possible for us to reach more than half of our fundraising goal to improve and expand the Meijer Sports Complex," WMSC President Mike Guswiler said.

Among the many donors were the Secchia Family Foundation in memory of WMSC Founder Peter Secchia, Mary Free Bed Guild, the full WMSC board and Winning Streak campaign cabinet. And additionally, $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars were allocated by the Kent County Board of Commissioners, and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten requested $750,000 in Community Project Funding to the House Committee on Appropriations for the fiscal year of 2024.

"These generous gifts were made possible because Meijer took the first step in demonstrating the value of this project - we are so appreciative of Meijer and these donors who gave in response," said Gusweiler. "The Meijer Sports Complex fills a critical need for championship-caliber infrastructure for sports like baseball and softball in West Michigan, and the demand for this kind of space that also offers gender parity with softball diamond fields has only increased. We're excited to take the complex to the next level for athletes playing everything from baseball and softball to pickleball."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.