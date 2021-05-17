Meijer: Fully vaccinated customers do not need to wear a mask

The policy change is a turn from the company’s statement last Friday, in which it said its mask mandate would stay in effect.

Meijer announced Monday that it has changed its mask policy, allowing for people who are fully vaccinated to shop without a mask.

“Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law,” a statement from the company reads. “Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. Our team members will still be required to wear face coverings while we evaluate regulatory requirements.”

The policy change is a turn from the company’s statement last Friday, in which it said its mask mandate would stay in effect.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, May 13.

