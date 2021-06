Meijer Gardens announces 2021 Summer Concert Series lineup

All shows will take place rain or shine, but weather delays are possible. There are no ticket returns or refunds.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced the lineup for its 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series. This year, the venue will hold 28 shows and welcome names like O.A.R., Harry Connick, Jr., and Pat Benetar.

Below is the full lineup, along with ticket prices:

Preservation Hall Jazz Band with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 18, $73 presale | $76 member | $78 public

July 18, $73 presale | $76 member | $78 public The Grand Rapids Symphony conducted by Bob Bernhardt, Principal Pops Conductor, July 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Principal Pops Conductor, July 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public The Verve Pipe , July 24, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public

, July 24, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public Collective Soul , July 25, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

, July 25, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 29, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

(featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 29, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), August 5, $38 presale | $41 member | $43 public

(formerly Mandolin Orange), August 5, $38 presale | $41 member | $43 public Kansas , August 6, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

, August 6, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos , August 8, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

, August 8, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public Harry Connick, Jr. and His Band – Time to Play!, August 9, $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public

and His Band – Time to Play!, August 9, $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public America , August 11, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

, August 11, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public Umphrey’s McGee , August 12, $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public

, August 12, $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public Mat Kearney , August 13, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

, August 13, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public Shakey Graves , August 16, $37 presale | $40 member | $42 public

, August 16, $37 presale | $40 member | $42 public Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro , August 18, $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

, August 18, $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public 38 Special , August 19, $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

, August 19, $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public The Beach Boys , August 20, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

, August 20, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public Squeeze , August 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

, August 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public Ani DiFranco , August 23, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

, August 23, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public Colin Hay of Men at Work , August 26, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

, August 26, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public St. Paul & The Broken Bones , August 27, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public

, August 27, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public Old Crow Medicine Show , August 29, $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public

, August 29, $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue , September 1, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

, September 1, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public Indigo Girls , September 2, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public

, September 2, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public O.A.R., September 9, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

September 9, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama , September 12, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

, September 12, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public Toad the Wet Sprocket, September 15, $42 presale | $45 member | $47 public

September 15, $42 presale | $45 member | $47 public Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, September 16, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

September 16, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public Lettuce + Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, September 19, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Members may buy tickets during the members-only presale beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 26 through midnight, July 9. Members save $5 per ticket during the presale. After July 10, members save $2 per ticket. There is a limit of 8 tickets per show, per transaction. The preferred method to purchase tickets is online. There will be no on-site ticket sales at Meijer Gardens.

Sales to the public begin at 9 a.m., July 10. There is a limit of 8 tickets per show, per transaction. The preferred method to purchase tickets is online. There will be no on-site ticket sales at Meijer Gardens.

