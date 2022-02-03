Meijer Gardens announces return of popular butterfly exhibit

7,000 tropical butterflies will soon come to life right here in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Butterflies will soon be taking flight at Frederik Meijer Gardens!

Thursday, the sculpture park announced its 27th annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition, in which 7,000 tropical butterflies come to life right here in West Michigan. It’s the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation, according to Meijer Gardens.

This year’s exhibition highlights the power of flowers and the positive and powerful impact flowers have on butterflies, people and the world.

“We’re highlighting the power of flowers this year more than ever,” said Steve LaWarre, vice president of Horticulture. “Our goal is to bring an awareness of the important relationships butterflies and humans have with flowers.”

The exhibit is set to begin March 1. Meijer Gardens is providing extended hours and exhibit activities to go along with the display. A full list of those can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.