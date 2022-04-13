Frederik Meijer Gardens announces 2022 summer concert lineup

This summer, the concert series at Meijer Gardens will feature 33 unique shows, all under the stars and surrounded by gardens and sculptures.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is in the air in West Michigan, and summer will soon be right around the corner. In Grand Rapids, summer means lake days, Whitecaps Games and concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

This summer, the concert series at Meijer Gardens will feature 33 unique shows, all under the stars and surrounded by gardens and sculptures. Wednesday, the eclectic lineup was revealed:

Marc Cohn + Blind Boys of Alabama , June 12, $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public

, June 12, $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public Amos Lee w/ Neal Francis , June 17, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

, June 17, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public Fitz & The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones , June 19, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

, June 19, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio , June 20, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

, June 20, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public Old Crow Medicine Show , June 23, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

, June 23, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels ,

June 24, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

, June 24, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public The Temptations w/ Kimmie Horne , June 26, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

, June 26, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public Bluegrass Happening featuring Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush & The Jerry Douglas Band

June 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

June 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public Sheryl Crow w/ Allison Russell , July 3, $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public

, July 3, $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public Corinne Bailey Rae w/ War & Treaty , July 6, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

, July 6, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public ZZ Top , July 7, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public

, July 7, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public O.A.R. , July 8, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public

, July 8, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public Five for Fighting with the Grand Rapids Symphony , July 13, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

, July 13, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ The New Respects , July 14, $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public

, July 14, $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public Lyle Lovett and his Large Band , July 15, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

, July 15, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public Norah Jones , July 17, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public

, July 17, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony , July 20, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

, July 20, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public Buddy Guy + John Hiatt , July 21, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public

, July 21, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public America , July 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

, July 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public Arturo Sandoval with the Grand Rapids Symphony , July 28, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

, July 28, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nicole Atkins , August 4, $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public

, August 4, $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine w/ Meshell Ndegeocello , August 5, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

, August 5, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public The Dead South w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves , August 10, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

, August 10, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham , August 12, $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

, August 12, $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public The Beach Boys, August 15, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

August 15, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public The Decemberists , August 17, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public

, August 17, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band, August 22, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

August 22, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public Umphrey’s McGee, August 24, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

August 24, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public Emmylou Harris + Mary Chapin Carpenter , September 1, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

, September 1, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public Australian Pink Floyd , September 12, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

, September 12, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public Goo Goo Dolls w/ Blue October , September 15, $97 presale | $100 member | $102 public

, September 15, $97 presale | $100 member | $102 public She & Him , September 16, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

, September 16, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour, September 18, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

The Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater has only 1,900 seats, making it one of West Michigan’s most intimate venues. With that in mind, tickets for the shows sell out quickly. The park will offer a members-only presale before tickets become available to the public.

The members-only presale will begin at 9 a.m. on April 23 and last through May 6 at midnight. Members save $5 per ticket during the presale and $2 per ticket after that time period. There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Members can purchase tickets:

Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $15 per order

By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $15 per order

Public ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on May 7. Once again, there is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased:

Online at eTix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.

By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.

More information about the concert series can be found here.

