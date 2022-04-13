Frederik Meijer Gardens announces 2022 summer concert lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is in the air in West Michigan, and summer will soon be right around the corner. In Grand Rapids, summer means lake days, Whitecaps Games and concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.
This summer, the concert series at Meijer Gardens will feature 33 unique shows, all under the stars and surrounded by gardens and sculptures. Wednesday, the eclectic lineup was revealed:
- Marc Cohn + Blind Boys of Alabama, June 12, $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public
- Amos Lee w/ Neal Francis, June 17, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
- Fitz & The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones, June 19, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public
- An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio, June 20, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public
- Old Crow Medicine Show, June 23, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public
- Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels,
June 24, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public
- The Temptations w/ Kimmie Horne, June 26, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
- Bluegrass Happening featuring Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush & The Jerry Douglas Band
June 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public
- Sheryl Crow w/ Allison Russell, July 3, $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public
- Corinne Bailey Rae w/ War & Treaty, July 6, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public
- ZZ Top, July 7, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public
- O.A.R., July 8, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public
- Five for Fighting with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 13, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public
- Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ The New Respects, July 14, $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 15, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
- Norah Jones, July 17, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public
- Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 20, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public
- Buddy Guy + John Hiatt, July 21, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public
- America, July 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public
- Arturo Sandoval with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 28, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nicole Atkins, August 4, $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public
- Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine w/ Meshell Ndegeocello, August 5, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public
- The Dead South w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, August 10, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
- Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham, August 12, $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public
- The Beach Boys, August 15, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public
- The Decemberists, August 17, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public
- Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band, August 22, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public
- Umphrey’s McGee, August 24, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
- Emmylou Harris + Mary Chapin Carpenter, September 1, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public
- Australian Pink Floyd, September 12, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public
- Goo Goo Dolls w/ Blue October, September 15, $97 presale | $100 member | $102 public
- She & Him, September 16, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public
- Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour, September 18, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public
The Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater has only 1,900 seats, making it one of West Michigan’s most intimate venues. With that in mind, tickets for the shows sell out quickly. The park will offer a members-only presale before tickets become available to the public.
The members-only presale will begin at 9 a.m. on April 23 and last through May 6 at midnight. Members save $5 per ticket during the presale and $2 per ticket after that time period. There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Members can purchase tickets:
- Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $15 per order
- By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $15 per order
Public ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on May 7. Once again, there is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased:
- Online at eTix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.
- By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.
More information about the concert series can be found here.
