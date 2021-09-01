Meijer Gardens: Indigo Girls concert postponed after band team member tests positive for COVID

All tickets to the previously scheduled performance will be honored for the new date.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Indigo Girls concert scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 has been postponed, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture park announced Wednesday.

The show is part of the Summer Concert Series at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater. In a release, it said the show is postponed because “a fully-vaccinated individual on the Indigo Girls touring team has tested positive for Covid-19.”

“We were really hoping to be able to play for you on Thursday, but of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew, and most importantly our fans, Indigo Girls’ Thursday, September 2nd performance in Grand Rapids, MI at Meijer Gardens has been postponed to Monday, September 13th,” the release reads.

All tickets to the previously scheduled performance will be honored for the new date. Those who are unable to attend the new date can get a refund here through Sept. 8. Refunds can take up to four to six weeks.

As refund requests are processed, tickets will be made available to the public for purchase. More information can be found here.

