Meijer is looking to buy from BIPOC business owners in Michigan

An event in September will showcase products from Black, indigenous and people of color-owned businesses to stock the shelves at local Meijer stores.

MICHIGAN, USA — Meijer is hosting a supplier diversity product presentation event in September, the retailer announced Thursday. The event will showcase products to interested vendors from Black, Indigenous and people of color-owned businesses.

For the presentation, Meijer is partnering with Start Garden, a Grand Rapids company that specializes in assisting startups with financial, intellectual and social capital.

This will be the fourth supplier diversity event Meijer has hosted since 2020. This time, the store plans to focus the products on apparel, footwear, accessories and general merchandise.

“Our supplier diversity efforts represent an ongoing commitment to our customers and team members to offer products and invest in partnerships that represent them and their communities,” said Peter Whitsett, Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing.

“We look forward to expanding our product assortment and creating a positive economic impact in our communities through this event.”

Once applications are submitted in August, the two organizations will select vendors for the September event. At the presentation, vendors will give a five-minute presentation about their product and business model.

Retail-ready products will then be chosen. Business owners who are not selected will be invited to Meijer’s upcoming Roadmap to Retail event to learn more important skills.

Meijer plans to develop long-term relationships with the selected vendors, in hopes of growing them into future partners.

Interested Michigan-based businesses with retail-ready products should apply by Friday, Aug. 27 here.

For more information on Meijer's diversity and inclusion efforts, visit their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.