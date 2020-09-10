Meijer looking to hire 1,000 new team members in West Michigan

The retailer is hiring in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, and lakeshore-area stores.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Meijer is looking to hire more than 1,000 new team members at 39 different stores in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, and the lakeshore-area.

The new positions would be part-time and seasonal position that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters and cake decorators. The retailer also said stores were looking for individuals to assist with the Meijer Pickup service.

Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/

