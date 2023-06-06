Crews preparing ahead of Meijer LPGA Classic

Over the past eight years, the LPGA Classic has raised $8.5 million for Meijer Simply Give.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic is just over one week away, and crews are putting finishing touches on everything at Blythefield Country Club.

The crews are building all the structures needed for this year's tournament, including the popular J. Brewer's hospitality tent and a new hospitality tent called Frederik's, which will offer more delicious food and drink options.

Discovery Land, the children's play area, is also returning this year and will be twice as big as previous years. Kids can enjoy activities and visits from characters from "Wimee's Words".

There will also be several spectating areas along the course.

All of this work is for Meijer Simply Give, which donates millions of dollars to food pantries in West Michigan.

"The reason we do this tournament is because of Simply Give and there are two ways that the community can get involved, actually three," said Cathy Cooper, Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director. "One is coming to the tournament and supporting the tournament. The second is we will have some stations here at the course that they can actually donate through to Simply Give, and then the third is go in the store. And we have Simply Give cards that they can donate to Simply Give at the register."

This year's tournament runs from June 15 to June 18. You can find more information about the tournament and secure your tickets by clicking here.

