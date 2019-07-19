GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Disability:IN recognizes Meijer as the best place to work for disability inclusion for the third year in a row.

This recognizes Meijer "as a company that champions a culture of inclusion for people with disabilities and continues to improve its policies and practices in the space," according to a press release.

The 2019 Disability Equality Index awarded the achievement, which is a part of the Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The award measures

Key performance indicators across organizational culture

Leadership

Accessibility

Employment

Community engagement

Support services

Supplier diversity

This achievement was in part because of the "significant" work by the Meijer Disability Awareness & Advocacy Group, the Meijer Diversity & Inclusion Vice President, Timothy Williams said.

"We’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made over the years to help Meijer team members not only find career opportunities within our company but also help them thrive,” Williams said.

The advocacy group's mission is to "advance the company’s commitment to respecting and valuing diversity and inclusion by serving as a resource and liaison for all team members on issues of equality," according to the press release.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter