Meijer looking to put more products from diverse businesses on shelves

The 'Supplier Diversity Summit' offers an opportunity for underrepresented business owners to pitch products to be carried in Meijer stores across the Midwest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Tuesday that it will host its first virtual summit giving diverse-owned businesses the opportunity to showcase their offerings and get on the shelves throughout the Midwest.

It's called the Supplier Diversity Summit and it's happening on Nov. 12. It will focus on the follow product categories:

Beauty and personal care

Over-the-counter and wellness

General merchandise

Grocery

Certified minority-, LGBTQ-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products in those categories can apply here. The application closes Friday, Oct. 9.

“Focusing on supplier diversity is an important part of our diversity, equity and inclusion journey,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “While we have always valued diverse partnerships, this event exemplifies our commitment to building a more inclusive vendor community which will better serve our customers.”

Meijer is partnering with Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) and its subsidiary product discovery tool, RangeMe, to host this event through the company’s ECRM Connect virtual platform.

Once applications for the event are submitted, Meijer said internal teams will review and select the vendors they would like to meet at the virtual summit.

While they may not qualify for November’s event, diverse vendors carrying services or products outside of the categories mentioned above are encouraged to submit their information for consideration through the retailer’s prospective vendor page.

