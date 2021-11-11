Mel Trotter Ministries invites you to drop off a turkey for a neighbor in need

Last year, the goal was to collect 2,500 frozen turkeys. But the West Michigan community blew that goal out of the water.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries is back with its annual Turkey Drop, an event that provides Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need. But to make the event a success, the ministry needs community help.

The Turkey Drop is a day for West Michiganders to come together and drop off frozen turkeys for neighbors in need. It’s taking place Wednesday, Nov. 17 and will be the ministry’s 18th year hosting.

“All of the frozen turkeys that we receive, Feeding America will take in the trucks and then distribute to the local food pantries to make sure that the low income and under resourced folks in our community don't go without this Thanksgiving,” said Beth Fisher, chief advancement officer at Mel Trotter.

“They're able to go into the local pantries and have a frozen turkey and then make their Thanksgiving meal.”

Last year, the goal was to collect 2,500 frozen turkeys. But the West Michigan community blew that goal out of the water.

“We typically receive anywhere between 1,500 and 2,700 physical turkeys. Last year was an incredible record because we also say that every $15 donation equals the equivalent of one frozen turkey,” Fisher said. “So, when we factor that in last year, we were well over 6,000 turkeys.”

This year, the organization doesn’t have a set numerical goal, but Fisher said they will do their very best to secure a turkey for everybody who needs one.

Turkeys for the event can be dropped off in three different locations from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.:

Celebration! Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE (main location)

Celebration! Cinema South, 1506 Eastport Drive SE

Mel Trotter Ministries Downtown, 225 Commerce Ave. SE

Financial donations can be made here.

